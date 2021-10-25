Two of the nation's top rushing attacks square off when the Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 16th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 10 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Panthers are 5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 55.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Georgia Southern's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.

The two teams combine to score 47.6 points per game, 7.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.3 points under the 66.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 57.1, 2.1 points more than Saturday's total of 55.

The 55 total in this game is 1.5 points higher than the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.

Georgia State has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 24.3 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Eagles allow per contest (33.9).

The Panthers collect 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Eagles allow per contest (495.3).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 495.3 yards.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles score 9.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Panthers give up (32.4).

The Eagles average 359.6 yards per game, 54.3 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Panthers allow.

When Georgia Southern totals over 413.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Eagles have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (8).

