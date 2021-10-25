The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC foes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Virginia Tech is a 3.5-point underdog. The total for this game has been set at 54.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 53.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 52 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.5 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 58.7, 4.2 points more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 1.9 points above the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Yellow Jackets score 7.0 more points per game (30.1) than the Hokies allow (23.1).

When Georgia Tech records more than 23.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets collect 45.0 more yards per game (426.6) than the Hokies allow per matchup (381.6).

When Georgia Tech piles up more than 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have seven giveaways this season, while the Hokies have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia Tech at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Hokies score 23.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer than the Yellow Jackets allow (28.9).

Virginia Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Hokies collect 329.7 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 418.7 the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Yellow Jackets have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats