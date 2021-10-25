October 25, 2021
BETTING
Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) will put their 12th-ranked pass defense to the test against the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 10 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are favored by just 1 point in the contest. The over/under is set at 62.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points in a game this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79, is 16.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 22.5 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Cougars games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 66.8 points, 4.3 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Houston's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Cougars are 3-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs surrender (22.7).
  • Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.
  • The Cougars collect 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs give up per contest (396).
  • In games that Houston totals more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, SMU is 4-2-0 this year.
  • The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • SMU's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Mustangs average 25.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Cougars give up (17.3).
  • SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.
  • The Mustangs collect 525.4 yards per game, 246.5 more yards than the 278.9 the Cougars allow.
  • In games that SMU amasses more than 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

HoustonStatsSMU

36.3

Avg. Points Scored

42.7

17.3

Avg. Points Allowed

22.7

363.7

Avg. Total Yards

525.4

278.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

396

7

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

10