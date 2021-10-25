Publish date:
Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points in a game this season.
- So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79, is 16.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 22.5 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cougars games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 66.8 points, 4.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Houston Stats and Trends
- In Houston's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cougars are 3-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs surrender (22.7).
- Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.
- The Cougars collect 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs give up per contest (396).
- In games that Houston totals more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (10).
SMU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, SMU is 4-2-0 this year.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Mustangs average 25.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Cougars give up (17.3).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.
- The Mustangs collect 525.4 yards per game, 246.5 more yards than the 278.9 the Cougars allow.
- In games that SMU amasses more than 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|SMU
36.3
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
363.7
Avg. Total Yards
525.4
278.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
10