The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) will put their 12th-ranked pass defense to the test against the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 10 pass offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are favored by just 1 point in the contest. The over/under is set at 62.5.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points in a game this season.

So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79, is 16.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 22.5 points greater than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cougars games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 66.8 points, 4.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cougars are 3-2 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs surrender (22.7).

Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.

The Cougars collect 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7), than the Mustangs give up per contest (396).

In games that Houston totals more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (10).

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 4-2-0 this year.

The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.

SMU's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Mustangs average 25.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Cougars give up (17.3).

SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.

The Mustangs collect 525.4 yards per game, 246.5 more yards than the 278.9 the Cougars allow.

In games that SMU amasses more than 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats