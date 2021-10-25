Publish date:
Illinois vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Illinois vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of eight games this season.
- In 50% of Rutgers' games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.
- Saturday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 46.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
- The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Illinois is 4-4-0 this year.
- The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Fighting Illini average 18.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (22.6).
- When Illinois puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini collect 323.9 yards per game, 46.2 fewer yards than the 370.1 the Scarlet Knights allow per outing.
- When Illinois amasses over 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Scarlet Knights have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Scarlet Knights score just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini surrender (23.8).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 335.7 yards per game, 67.1 fewer yards than the 402.8 the Fighting Illini allow.
- The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Rutgers
18.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.1
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
323.9
Avg. Total Yards
335.7
402.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.1
9
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
10