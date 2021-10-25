Oddsmakers expect a close contest when the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is favored by 1 point. The total is 42.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Illinois vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Illinois and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

In 50% of Rutgers' games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.

Saturday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 4-4-0 this year.

The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Fighting Illini average 18.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (22.6).

When Illinois puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini collect 323.9 yards per game, 46.2 fewer yards than the 370.1 the Scarlet Knights allow per outing.

When Illinois amasses over 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 10 takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Scarlet Knights have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Scarlet Knights score just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini surrender (23.8).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 335.7 yards per game, 67.1 fewer yards than the 402.8 the Fighting Illini allow.

The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .

