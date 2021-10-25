Two of the nation's best rushing defenses square off when the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's 15th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 19 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cyclones are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in four of six games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of West Virginia's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.

Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.

The 38.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 6.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Cyclones rack up 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.7 points.

The Cyclones average 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (356.7).

When Iowa State amasses over 356.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have seven takeaways .

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Mountaineers average 11.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cyclones give up (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers collect 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones allow (262.3).

In games that West Virginia picks up more than 262.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats