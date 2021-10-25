Jameis Winston will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 7 matchup sees Winston's New Orleans Saints (3-2) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Winston has 892 passing yards (178.4 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 60.3% of his throws and tossing 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 17.2 yards per game.

The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 43.5% of the time while running the football 56.5% of the time.

Winston has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Winston's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Seattle

Winston's 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks are 78.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Winston threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the Seahawks.

Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 306.2 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In Week 5 against the Football Team, Winston went 15-for-30 (50.0 percent) for 279 yards, while tossing four touchdowns and one interception.

Winston added six carries for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the running game.

Winston has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage this year (45-of-74) while throwing seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 16 13.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0% Marquez Callaway 21 17.5% 13 222 3 2 11.8% Alvin Kamara 22 18.3% 15 113 3 4 23.5%

Powered By Data Skrive