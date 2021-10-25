October 25, 2021
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Jameis Winston will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 7 matchup sees Winston's New Orleans Saints (3-2) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Winston has 892 passing yards (178.4 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 60.3% of his throws and tossing 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 17.2 yards per game.
  • The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 43.5% of the time while running the football 56.5% of the time.
  • Winston has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Winston's 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks are 78.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Winston threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the Seahawks.
  • Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The 306.2 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 5 against the Football Team, Winston went 15-for-30 (50.0 percent) for 279 yards, while tossing four touchdowns and one interception.
  • Winston added six carries for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Winston has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage this year (45-of-74) while throwing seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

16

13.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

Marquez Callaway

21

17.5%

13

222

3

2

11.8%

Alvin Kamara

22

18.3%

15

113

3

4

23.5%

