Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Winston has 892 passing yards (178.4 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 60.3% of his throws and tossing 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 20 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 17.2 yards per game.
- The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 43.5% of the time while running the football 56.5% of the time.
- Winston has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Winston's 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks are 78.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Winston threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those contests against the Seahawks.
- Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The 306.2 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In Week 5 against the Football Team, Winston went 15-for-30 (50.0 percent) for 279 yards, while tossing four touchdowns and one interception.
- Winston added six carries for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the running game.
- Winston has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage this year (45-of-74) while throwing seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Winston's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
16
13.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
Marquez Callaway
21
17.5%
13
222
3
2
11.8%
Alvin Kamara
22
18.3%
15
113
3
4
23.5%
