The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) will put their 23rd-ranked run defense to the test against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 20 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The total is 59.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points only one time this year.

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.3 points more than the 56.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 6.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

The 60.0 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats put up 4.6 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.6).

The Wildcats rack up 360.1 yards per game, 91.0 fewer yards than the 451.1 the Horned Frogs give up per contest.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).

TCU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year TCU has one win against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

TCU's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats surrender (24.6).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.6 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats give up per contest (349.9).

TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 349.9 yards.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats