Kansas State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points only one time this year.
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 61.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.3 points more than the 56.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 6.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .
- The 60.0 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats put up 4.6 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.6).
- The Wildcats rack up 360.1 yards per game, 91.0 fewer yards than the 451.1 the Horned Frogs give up per contest.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).
TCU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year TCU has one win against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This season the Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats surrender (24.6).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it scores more than 24.6 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats give up per contest (349.9).
- TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 349.9 yards.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|TCU
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
360.1
Avg. Total Yards
449.4
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
451.1
11
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
8