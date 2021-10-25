The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) are slight, 1-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. This matchup has an over/under of 47 points.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky's games this season have gone over 47 points four of seven times.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 47 points in six of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are two fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 55 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is eight points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wildcats put up 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Bulldogs give up.

When Kentucky scores more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wildcats collect 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (326.9).

Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (9).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 3-4-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bulldogs score 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats surrender (19.3).

Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 19.3 points.

The Bulldogs collect 102.5 more yards per game (423.4) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (320.9).

When Mississippi State churns out more than 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Season Stats