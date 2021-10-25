Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky's games this season have gone over 47 points four of seven times.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 47 points in six of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is nine points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are two fewer than the 47 total in this contest.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is eight points more than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wildcats put up 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Bulldogs give up.
- When Kentucky scores more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wildcats collect 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (326.9).
- Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 326.9 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (9).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Mississippi State is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bulldogs score 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats surrender (19.3).
- Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 19.3 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 102.5 more yards per game (423.4) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (320.9).
- When Mississippi State churns out more than 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Mississippi State
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
386.1
Avg. Total Yards
423.4
320.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
12
Giveaways
12
4
Takeaways
9