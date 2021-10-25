FBS Independent rivals meet when the Liberty Flames (6-2) host the UMass Minutemen (1-6) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. Liberty is favored by 36.5 points. The total has been set at 60 points for this game.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have combined for 60 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

So far this season, 42.9% of UMass' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.

Saturday's total is 10.9 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.9 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 4-3-0 this year.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Flames put up 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen surrender (44.0).

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44.0 points.

The Flames average 425.5 yards per game, 69.5 fewer yards than the 495.0 the Minutemen give up per matchup.

In games that Liberty amasses more than 495.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have nine takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 36.5 points or more (in two chances).

UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Minutemen put up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames allow (17.9).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.9 points.

The Minutemen average just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames allow per matchup (302.0).

In games that UMass piles up more than 302.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (8).

Season Stats