Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have combined for 60 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- So far this season, 42.9% of UMass' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.
- Saturday's total is 10.9 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.9 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 4-3-0 this year.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Flames put up 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen surrender (44.0).
- Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44.0 points.
- The Flames average 425.5 yards per game, 69.5 fewer yards than the 495.0 the Minutemen give up per matchup.
- In games that Liberty amasses more than 495.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have nine takeaways .
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 36.5 points or more (in two chances).
- UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Minutemen put up 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames allow (17.9).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.9 points.
- The Minutemen average just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames allow per matchup (302.0).
- In games that UMass piles up more than 302.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Flames' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|UMass
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
14.7
17.9
Avg. Points Allowed
44.0
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
286.1
302.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495.0
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
9