Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points or more just once this season.
- Texas State's games have gone over 56.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.4 points higher than the combined 55.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average 3.8 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Bobcats surrender (33.9).
- Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 33.9 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect only 1.4 more yards per game (425.1) than the Bobcats allow per outing (423.7).
- When Louisiana totals more than 423.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (11).
Texas State Stats and Trends
- In Texas State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Texas State's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This season the Bobcats put up 3.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.0).
- Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 22.0 points.
- The Bobcats collect 354.6 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 380.0 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 380.0 yards.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Texas State
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
380.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.7
7
Giveaways
15
7
Takeaways
11