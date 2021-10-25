Sun Belt foes square off when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Cajun Field. Louisiana is favored by 20.5 points. The point total is 56.5 for the game.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points or more just once this season.

Texas State's games have gone over 56.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.4 points higher than the combined 55.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns average 3.8 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Bobcats surrender (33.9).

Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 33.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect only 1.4 more yards per game (425.1) than the Bobcats allow per outing (423.7).

When Louisiana totals more than 423.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (11).

Texas State Stats and Trends

In Texas State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Texas State's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This season the Bobcats put up 3.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (22.0).

Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 22.0 points.

The Bobcats collect 354.6 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 380.0 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 380.0 yards.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).

Season Stats