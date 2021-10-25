The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) are 5.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 53.5.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 53.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.9 points fewer than the 64.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 60.7 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Bulldogs rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Monarchs surrender (31.4).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 392.1 yards per game, 34.8 more yards than the 357.3 the Monarchs give up per contest.

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up over 357.3 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Monarchs' takeaways (6).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in six chances).

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Monarchs average 9.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Bulldogs allow (33.0).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 33.0 points.

The Monarchs rack up 360.0 yards per game, 89.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Bulldogs give up.

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats