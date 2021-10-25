There will be player prop betting options available for Marquez Callaway ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has chipped in with 13 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 21 times and puts up 44.4 receiving yards per game.

Callaway has been the target of 21 of his team's 120 passing attempts this season, or 17.5% of the target share.

Callaway (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 306.2 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together an 85-yard performance against the Football Team in Week 5 on four catches (21.2 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring two touchdowns.

Callaway's 15 targets have led to 10 grabs for 200 yards (66.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 21 17.5% 13 222 3 2 11.8% Deonte Harris 16 13.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0% Alvin Kamara 22 18.3% 15 113 3 4 23.5% Juwan Johnson 11 9.2% 6 64 3 3 17.6%

