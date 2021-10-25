Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has chipped in with 13 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 21 times and puts up 44.4 receiving yards per game.
- Callaway has been the target of 21 of his team's 120 passing attempts this season, or 17.5% of the target share.
- Callaway (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 306.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Callaway put together an 85-yard performance against the Football Team in Week 5 on four catches (21.2 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Callaway's 15 targets have led to 10 grabs for 200 yards (66.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
21
17.5%
13
222
3
2
11.8%
Deonte Harris
16
13.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
Alvin Kamara
22
18.3%
15
113
3
4
23.5%
Juwan Johnson
11
9.2%
6
64
3
3
17.6%
