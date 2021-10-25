October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Marquez Callaway ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has chipped in with 13 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 21 times and puts up 44.4 receiving yards per game.
  • Callaway has been the target of 21 of his team's 120 passing attempts this season, or 17.5% of the target share.
  • Callaway (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 306.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together an 85-yard performance against the Football Team in Week 5 on four catches (21.2 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Callaway's 15 targets have led to 10 grabs for 200 yards (66.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

21

17.5%

13

222

3

2

11.8%

Deonte Harris

16

13.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

Alvin Kamara

22

18.3%

15

113

3

4

23.5%

Juwan Johnson

11

9.2%

6

64

3

3

17.6%

Powered By Data Skrive