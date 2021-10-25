The Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) and the 14th-ranked passing attack will take the field against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) and the 11th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Thundering Herd are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the game. This matchup has an over/under of 66 points.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 66 points only two times this year.

In 50% of Florida International's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.

The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.0 points more than the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66 total in this game is 6.8 points above the 59.2 average total in Panthers games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Thundering Herd rack up just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers give up (36.4).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 36.4 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers allow per matchup (488.9).

When Marshall totals over 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Panthers average 4.0 more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.6).

Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.6 points.

The Panthers collect 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (391.9).

Florida International is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 391.9 yards.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats