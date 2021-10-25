Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined for 66 points only two times this year.
- In 50% of Florida International's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.
- The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.0 points more than the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66 total in this game is 6.8 points above the 59.2 average total in Panthers games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- The Thundering Herd rack up just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers give up (36.4).
- Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 36.4 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers allow per matchup (488.9).
- When Marshall totals over 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Florida International has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Panthers average 4.0 more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.6).
- Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.6 points.
- The Panthers collect 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (391.9).
- Florida International is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 391.9 yards.
- The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida International
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.4
509.7
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
391.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
488.9
19
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
4