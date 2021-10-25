Publish date:
Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of seven times.
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 60.4 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.4 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Maryland has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Terrapins score just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (30.7).
- Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.7 points.
- The Terrapins collect 59.0 more yards per game (421.6) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (362.6).
- Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 362.6 yards.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Hoosiers rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins allow (29.7).
- When Indiana puts up more than 29.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hoosiers rack up 309.7 yards per game, 81.9 fewer yards than the 391.6 the Terrapins allow.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Indiana
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
29.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
421.6
Avg. Total Yards
309.7
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.6
13
Giveaways
12
7
Takeaways
8