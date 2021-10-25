The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Indiana is a 2.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 50.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Maryland's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of seven times.

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.1 points per game, 2.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.4 points per game, 9.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.4 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Maryland has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Terrapins score just 2.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (30.7).

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.7 points.

The Terrapins collect 59.0 more yards per game (421.6) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (362.6).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 362.6 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Hoosiers rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins allow (29.7).

When Indiana puts up more than 29.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hoosiers rack up 309.7 yards per game, 81.9 fewer yards than the 391.6 the Terrapins allow.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats