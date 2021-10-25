Publish date:
Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in four of seven games this season.
- In 57.1% of Michigan State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72, is 21.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.0, 1.0 point more than Saturday's total of 51.
- The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 6-1-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).
- Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Wolverines collect 442.9 yards per game, 36.8 more yards than the 406.1 the Spartans allow per outing.
- In games that Michigan totals more than 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- In Michigan State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Spartans score 20.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Wolverines give up (14.3).
- Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.
- The Spartans average 452.1 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 299.0 the Wolverines allow.
- When Michigan State amasses more than 299.0 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Michigan State
37.7
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
452.1
299.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.1
4
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
12