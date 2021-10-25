October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line when the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are 4-point favorites. The over/under is 51 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in four of seven games this season.
  • In 57.1% of Michigan State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72, is 21.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.0, 1.0 point more than Saturday's total of 51.
  • The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Michigan is 6-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).
  • Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
  • The Wolverines collect 442.9 yards per game, 36.8 more yards than the 406.1 the Spartans allow per outing.
  • In games that Michigan totals more than 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
  • In Michigan State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • Michigan State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Spartans score 20.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Wolverines give up (14.3).
  • Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.
  • The Spartans average 452.1 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 299.0 the Wolverines allow.
  • When Michigan State amasses more than 299.0 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MichiganStatsMichigan State

37.7

Avg. Points Scored

34.3

14.3

Avg. Points Allowed

18.7

442.9

Avg. Total Yards

452.1

299.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

406.1

4

Giveaways

7

10

Takeaways

12