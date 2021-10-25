The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line when the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are 4-point favorites. The over/under is 51 in this matchup.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in four of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of Michigan State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72, is 21.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 18.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.0, 1.0 point more than Saturday's total of 51.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 6-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Wolverines rack up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans surrender (18.7).

Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Wolverines collect 442.9 yards per game, 36.8 more yards than the 406.1 the Spartans allow per outing.

In games that Michigan totals more than 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over four times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (12).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Michigan State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Spartans score 20.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Wolverines give up (14.3).

Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.

The Spartans average 452.1 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 299.0 the Wolverines allow.

When Michigan State amasses more than 299.0 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats