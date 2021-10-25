The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) are two-touchdown favorites when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 48.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of six games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 48 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.1 points per game, 9.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Blue Raiders won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders average 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 per outing the Golden Eagles surrender.

Middle Tennessee is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.4 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 349.1 yards per game, only 1.8 fewer than the 350.9 the Golden Eagles give up per contest.

In games that Middle Tennessee churns out over 350.9 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

This year, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the point total one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Golden Eagles put up 14.6 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Blue Raiders allow (28.7).

The Golden Eagles average 257.9 yards per game, 158.4 fewer yards than the 416.3 the Blue Raiders allow.

This year the Golden Eagles have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (20).

