The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ryan Field. The point total for the outing is set at 43.5.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Northwestern's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.2 points fewer than the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.6, 9.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 4.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Golden Gophers rack up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats allow (25.1).

When Minnesota puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers average 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (417.4).

When Minnesota amasses more than 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (11).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wildcats put up just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.6 points.

The Wildcats average 353.0 yards per game, 41.0 more yards than the 312.0 the Golden Gophers allow.

In games that Northwestern amasses over 312.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats