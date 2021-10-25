Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Northwestern's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.2 points fewer than the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.6, 9.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The 43.5-point total for this game is 4.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Golden Gophers rack up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats allow (25.1).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers average 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (417.4).
- When Minnesota amasses more than 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (11).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wildcats put up just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers give up (19.6).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 353.0 yards per game, 41.0 more yards than the 312.0 the Golden Gophers allow.
- In games that Northwestern amasses over 312.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Northwestern
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
19.7
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
359.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.0
312.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.4
7
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
11