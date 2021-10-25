Publish date:
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of seven times.
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 14.8 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 10 points lower than the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 9.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 17 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers score just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
- Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per matchup (458.9).
- Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 458.9 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (12).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- So far this year Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.
- The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 17 points or more (in four chances).
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year the Commodores put up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.1).
- The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers allow per contest (489.1).
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
37.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
447.1
Avg. Total Yards
291.4
489.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.9
7
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12