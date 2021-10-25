Oddsmakers massively favor the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Vanderbilt Stadium. Missouri is favored by 17 points. The point total is set at 62.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Missouri's games this season have gone over 62.5 points five of seven times.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 14.8 points higher than the combined 47.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 10 points lower than the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 9.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 17 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Missouri has eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers score just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores allow (35.4).

Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers rack up just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per matchup (458.9).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 458.9 yards.

This year, the Tigers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this year Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 17 points or more (in four chances).

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Commodores put up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers surrender (37.1).

The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers allow per contest (489.1).

The Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats