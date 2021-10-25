The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 59.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.

The two teams combine to average 63.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 15.3 points greater than the 43.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .

The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Wolf Pack put up 32.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals surrender per outing (27.0).

When NC State puts up more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack average only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals allow per contest (423.1).

In games that NC State piles up over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).

Louisville Stats and Trends

In Louisville's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cardinals average 15.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).

Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.

The Cardinals average 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack give up (312.6).

Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 312.6 yards.

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).

Season Stats