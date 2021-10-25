October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 59.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

  • NC State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.
  • The two teams combine to average 63.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 15.3 points greater than the 43.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
  • The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In NC State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Wolf Pack put up 32.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals surrender per outing (27.0).
  • When NC State puts up more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack average only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals allow per contest (423.1).
  • In games that NC State piles up over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
  • In Louisville's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Cardinals average 15.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).
  • Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.
  • The Cardinals average 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack give up (312.6).
  • Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 312.6 yards.
  • This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

NC StateStatsLouisville

32.0

Avg. Points Scored

31.7

16.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27.0

424.4

Avg. Total Yards

450.7

312.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.1

6

Giveaways

11

8

Takeaways

11