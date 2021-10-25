Publish date:
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.
- The two teams combine to average 63.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 15.3 points greater than the 43.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59 .
- The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- In NC State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Wolf Pack put up 32.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals surrender per outing (27.0).
- When NC State puts up more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack average only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals allow per contest (423.1).
- In games that NC State piles up over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).
Louisville Stats and Trends
- In Louisville's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cardinals average 15.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.
- The Cardinals average 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack give up (312.6).
- Louisville is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses more than 312.6 yards.
- This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Louisville
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.7
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
424.4
Avg. Total Yards
450.7
312.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.1
6
Giveaways
11
8
Takeaways
11