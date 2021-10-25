Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 13.3 points more than the 35.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.0 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Cornhuskers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers give up (16.3).
- Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (301.6).
- When Nebraska totals over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- This season the Boilermakers average just 2.7 more points per game (22.1) than the Cornhuskers surrender (19.4).
- When Purdue puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers collect 43.6 more yards per game (392.0) than the Cornhuskers allow (348.4).
- Purdue is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 348.4 yards.
- This year the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Purdue
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
478.8
Avg. Total Yards
392.0
348.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.6
9
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
8