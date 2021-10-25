A pair of the nation's stingiest defenses meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 25th-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 9 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 7-point favorites. The point total is set at 49 for the outing.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 13.3 points more than the 35.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Cornhuskers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers give up (16.3).

Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers give up per contest (301.6).

When Nebraska totals over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Purdue's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

This season the Boilermakers average just 2.7 more points per game (22.1) than the Cornhuskers surrender (19.4).

When Purdue puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Boilermakers collect 43.6 more yards per game (392.0) than the Cornhuskers allow (348.4).

Purdue is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 348.4 yards.

This year the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats