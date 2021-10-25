October 25, 2021
Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. A total of 59 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • UNLV's games have gone over 59 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.1 points more than the 58.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Nevada has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
  • Nevada's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
  • The Wolf Pack put up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per contest the Rebels surrender.
  • Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.
  • The Wolf Pack average only 11.0 more yards per game (459.3) than the Rebels give up per matchup (448.3).
  • In games that Nevada amasses more than 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .
  • UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rebels are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 20.5 points or more this year.
  • UNLV's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Rebels put up 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (25.0).
  • UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.
  • The Rebels average 93.5 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Wolf Pack give up (389.6).
  • The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

NevadaStatsUNLV

35.7

Avg. Points Scored

19.6

25.0

Avg. Points Allowed

33.9

459.3

Avg. Total Yards

296.1

389.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

448.3

5

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

9