The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. A total of 59 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 59 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.1 points more than the 58.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Wolf Pack put up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per contest the Rebels surrender.

Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.

The Wolf Pack average only 11.0 more yards per game (459.3) than the Rebels give up per matchup (448.3).

In games that Nevada amasses more than 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 20.5 points or more this year.

UNLV's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Rebels put up 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (25.0).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Rebels average 93.5 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Wolf Pack give up (389.6).

The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats