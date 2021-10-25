Publish date:
Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- UNLV's games have gone over 59 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.1 points more than the 58.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Wolf Pack put up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per contest the Rebels surrender.
- Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.
- The Wolf Pack average only 11.0 more yards per game (459.3) than the Rebels give up per matchup (448.3).
- In games that Nevada amasses more than 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rebels are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 20.5 points or more this year.
- UNLV's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rebels put up 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (25.0).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.
- The Rebels average 93.5 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Wolf Pack give up (389.6).
- The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|UNLV
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
459.3
Avg. Total Yards
296.1
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
5
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
9