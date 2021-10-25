The Seattle Seahawks (2-4) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the New Orleans Saints (3-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 as 5-point underdogs. The contest's point total is set at 43.

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 43 points just two times this year.

Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.

This game's over/under is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 1.6 points more than Monday's over/under of 43.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Saints average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Seahawks give up.

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Saints rack up 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (433.2).

This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.

This year, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks average 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints surrender (18.2).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Seahawks collect just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow per contest (354.0).

When Seattle amasses over 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Seahawks have four turnovers, six fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

At home, as 5-point underdogs or greater, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

In away games, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three road games this year, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

Saints away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

