Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 43 points just two times this year.
- Seattle's games have gone over 43 points in all six opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This game's over/under is the same as the 43 points per game average these two teams have combined to give up this year.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 1.6 points more than Monday's over/under of 43.
- In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 50.7 points, 7.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Saints average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Seahawks give up.
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.
- The Saints rack up 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (433.2).
- This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Seahawks.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Against the spread, Seattle is 3-3-0 this season.
- This year, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seahawks average 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints surrender (18.2).
- Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.2 points.
- The Seahawks collect just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow per contest (354.0).
- When Seattle amasses over 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Seahawks have four turnovers, six fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 5-point underdogs or greater, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).
- In away games, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three road games this year, New Orleans has gone over the total once.
- Saints away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.