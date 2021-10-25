Oddsmakers give the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) the advantage on Saturday, October 30, 2021 against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3). Notre Dame is favored by 3.5 points. The point total is set at 62.5 for the outing.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just one time this season.

In 57.1% of North Carolina's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 67.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 52 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 52.9, 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .

The 62.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 66.3 points per game average total in Tar Heels games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 4-3-0 this year.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Fighting Irish put up just 2.1 more points per game (31.0) than the Tar Heels give up (28.9).

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.9 points.

The Fighting Irish collect just 9.0 fewer yards per game (370.0) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (379.0).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 379.0 yards.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (10).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

North Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Tar Heels score 13.8 more points per game (36.9) than the Fighting Irish surrender (23.1).

When North Carolina scores more than 23.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 471.3 yards per game, 101.0 more yards than the 370.3 the Fighting Irish give up.

In games that North Carolina piles up over 370.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Tar Heels have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (16).

