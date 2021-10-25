The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are heavy, 17.5-point favorites at home at Ohio Stadium against the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams feature tough defenses, with the Buckeyes 18th in points per game allowed, and the Nittany Lions sixth. The over/under is set at 59.5.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in all seven games this season.

Penn State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.2, is 16.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 33.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.2 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 63.6 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 34.6 more points per game (49.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (14.7).

Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.7 points.

The Buckeyes average 234.9 more yards per game (559.3) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (324.4).

Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 324.4 yards.

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 13 takeaways .

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Nittany Lions average 26.9 points per game, 8.3 more than the Buckeyes give up (18.6).

Penn State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.6 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 23.5 more yards per game (373.9) than the Buckeyes allow per contest (350.4).

Penn State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 350.4 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats