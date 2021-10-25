Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 68-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- In 37.5% of Texas Tech's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 68.
- The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 55.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.8 fewer than the 68 total in this contest.
- Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 8.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Sooners have been favored by 18 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Sooners average 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders surrender (30.6).
- When Oklahoma puts up more than 30.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Sooners collect 83.6 more yards per game (469.0) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (385.4).
- In games that Oklahoma totals more than 385.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- In Texas Tech's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Red Raiders score 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.6).
- Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.6 points.
- The Red Raiders average 55.3 more yards per game (437.9) than the Sooners give up (382.6).
- When Texas Tech amasses over 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Sooners' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Texas Tech
41.8
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
469.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.9
382.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
8
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
10