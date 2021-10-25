The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) are 18-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup against the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game's over/under is 68.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 68-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

In 37.5% of Texas Tech's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 68.

The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 55.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.8 fewer than the 68 total in this contest.

Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 8.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Sooners have been favored by 18 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Sooners average 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders surrender (30.6).

When Oklahoma puts up more than 30.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Sooners collect 83.6 more yards per game (469.0) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (385.4).

In games that Oklahoma totals more than 385.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Texas Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Red Raiders score 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.6).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.6 points.

The Red Raiders average 55.3 more yards per game (437.9) than the Sooners give up (382.6).

When Texas Tech amasses over 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Sooners' takeaways (12).

Season Stats