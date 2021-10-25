Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points or more only once this year.
- Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of six games this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- In Oklahoma State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Cowboys score 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks allow (42.1).
- The Cowboys collect 96 fewer yards per game (376.3), than the Jayhawks allow per contest (472.3).
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Jayhawks rack up just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys give up (20.1).
- When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks collect 334.3 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 316.7 the Cowboys allow.
- When Kansas amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Kansas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
42.1
376.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.3
316.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.3
9
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
8