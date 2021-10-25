The Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) are 30.5-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The over/under is 56.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points or more only once this year.

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 12.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cowboys score 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks allow (42.1).

The Cowboys collect 96 fewer yards per game (376.3), than the Jayhawks allow per contest (472.3).

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Jayhawks rack up just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys give up (20.1).

When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks collect 334.3 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 316.7 the Cowboys allow.

When Kansas amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .

Season Stats