October 25, 2021
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) are 30.5-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The over/under is 56.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points or more only once this year.
  • Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of six games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 12.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 56-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
  • In Oklahoma State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Cowboys score 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks allow (42.1).
  • The Cowboys collect 96 fewer yards per game (376.3), than the Jayhawks allow per contest (472.3).
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
  • Kansas has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Jayhawks rack up just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys give up (20.1).
  • When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Jayhawks collect 334.3 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 316.7 the Cowboys allow.
  • When Kansas amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Jayhawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .
Season Stats

Oklahoma StateStatsKansas

25.7

Avg. Points Scored

17.6

20.1

Avg. Points Allowed

42.1

376.3

Avg. Total Yards

334.3

316.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

472.3

9

Giveaways

7

8

Takeaways

8