The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 26.5-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. A 49-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 49 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is equal to Saturday's over/under.

The 43.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 26.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Ducks average 33.9 points per game, 13.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (20.7).

When Oregon puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Ducks collect 48.7 more yards per game (425.3) than the Buffaloes allow per contest (376.6).

When Oregon amasses over 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks surrender (22.4).

When Colorado scores more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buffaloes collect 238.1 yards per game, 161.8 fewer yards than the 399.9 the Ducks give up.

This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats