Publish date:
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 49 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
- Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 26.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Ducks average 33.9 points per game, 13.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (20.7).
- When Oregon puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Ducks collect 48.7 more yards per game (425.3) than the Buffaloes allow per contest (376.6).
- When Oregon amasses over 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks surrender (22.4).
- When Colorado scores more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buffaloes collect 238.1 yards per game, 161.8 fewer yards than the 399.9 the Ducks give up.
- This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
238.1
399.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.6
7
Giveaways
6
16
Takeaways
5