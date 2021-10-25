October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 26.5-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. A 49-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.
  • Colorado's games have gone over 49 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
  • The 43.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Thus far this year Oregon has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 26.5 points or more.
  • Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Ducks average 33.9 points per game, 13.2 more than the Buffaloes allow per outing (20.7).
  • When Oregon puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Ducks collect 48.7 more yards per game (425.3) than the Buffaloes allow per contest (376.6).
  • When Oregon amasses over 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
  • Colorado has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks surrender (22.4).
  • When Colorado scores more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Buffaloes collect 238.1 yards per game, 161.8 fewer yards than the 399.9 the Ducks give up.
  • This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

OregonStatsColorado

33.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

22.4

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

425.3

Avg. Total Yards

238.1

399.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

376.6

7

Giveaways

6

16

Takeaways

5