Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in three of seven games this season.
- Cal's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 58.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.7 points more than the 48.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Beavers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Beavers score 35.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Golden Bears give up per contest (23.6).
- Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.
- The Beavers rack up 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (364.9).
- In games that Oregon State piles up over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (9).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this season.
- Cal's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Golden Bears score 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the Beavers surrender.
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.
- The Golden Bears rack up only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up per contest (391.7).
- Cal is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 391.7 yards.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Cal
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
23.4
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.6
445.6
Avg. Total Yards
410.9
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.9
10
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
9