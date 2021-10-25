The California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are small, 1.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The game has an over/under of 56 points.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in three of seven games this season.

Cal's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.7 points more than the 48.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Beavers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Beavers score 35.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Golden Bears give up per contest (23.6).

Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.

The Beavers rack up 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (364.9).

In games that Oregon State piles up over 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (9).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this season.

Cal's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Golden Bears score 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the Beavers surrender.

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Golden Bears rack up only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up per contest (391.7).

Cal is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses over 391.7 yards.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats