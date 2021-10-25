Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62 points in four of seven games this season.
- Miami's games have gone over 62 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.4 points lower than the two team's combined 77.4 points per game average.
- The 49.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Panthers average 45.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Hurricanes allow per contest (30).
- Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 30 points.
- The Panthers rack up 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (390.1).
- In games that Pittsburgh amasses over 390.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Miami's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers allow (19.6).
- Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.
- The Hurricanes average 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.
- In games that Miami totals over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Hurricanes have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Miami
45.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30
520.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.3
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.1
6
Giveaways
10
11
Takeaways
5