October 25, 2021
Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's seventh-ranked passing offense, take on the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) and their 22nd-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Panthers are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites. The game has a point total of 62.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62 points in four of seven games this season.
  • Miami's games have gone over 62 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 15.4 points lower than the two team's combined 77.4 points per game average.
  • The 49.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
  • The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers average 45.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Hurricanes allow per contest (30).
  • Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 30 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (390.1).
  • In games that Pittsburgh amasses over 390.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, one more turnover than the Hurricanes have forced (5).
  • Miami is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Miami's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers allow (19.6).
  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes average 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.
  • In games that Miami totals over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year the Hurricanes have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (11).
Season Stats

PittsburghStatsMiami

45.3

Avg. Points Scored

32.1

19.6

Avg. Points Allowed

30

520.9

Avg. Total Yards

433.3

318.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

390.1

6

Giveaways

10

11

Takeaways

5