Rice vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rice vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of North Texas' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- Saturday's over/under is 14 points higher than the combined 41 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 72.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 17.4 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.
- Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65.8 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 10.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Owls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Rice's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Owls score 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green surrender (35).
- The Owls rack up 107.2 fewer yards per game (313.9) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (421.1).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (11).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Mean Green have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Mean Green put up 23 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Owls give up (37.4).
- The Mean Green rack up 420.6 yards per game, only 18.4 fewer than the 439 the Owls allow.
- In games that North Texas churns out more than 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|North Texas
18
Avg. Points Scored
23
37.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35
313.9
Avg. Total Yards
420.6
439
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.1
14
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
11