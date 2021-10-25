The Rice Owls (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the North Texas Mean Green (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Rice Stadium. North Texas is a 2.5-point underdog. The point total is 55.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rice vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 50% of North Texas' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 55.

Saturday's over/under is 14 points higher than the combined 41 PPG average of the two teams.

The 72.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 17.4 more than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.8 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 10.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Owls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Rice's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Owls score 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green surrender (35).

The Owls rack up 107.2 fewer yards per game (313.9) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (421.1).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rice at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Mean Green put up 23 points per game, 14.4 fewer than the Owls give up (37.4).

The Mean Green rack up 420.6 yards per game, only 18.4 fewer than the 439 the Owls allow.

In games that North Texas churns out more than 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Owls have forced (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats