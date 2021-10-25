The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) and the seventh-ranked scoring defense will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bulldogs are just 1-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of seven games this season.

In 75% of Fresno State's games this season (6/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 20.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 36.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.9 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.3, 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 46.5 .

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 14.7 points below the 61.2 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 5-2-0 this year.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Aztecs rack up 31 points per game, 10.1 more than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (20.9).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Aztecs average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (331.4), than the Bulldogs allow per outing (338.6).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 338.6 yards.

The Aztecs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 15 takeaways .

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Fresno State's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Bulldogs rack up 19.9 more points per game (35.6) than the Aztecs surrender (15.7).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 15.7 points.

The Bulldogs collect 479.6 yards per game, 200.5 more yards than the 279.1 the Aztecs allow.

Fresno State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 279.1 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (12).

Season Stats