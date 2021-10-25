The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) are favored by 4 points as they look to halt a three-game slide in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The point total is set at 44.

Odds for 49ers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of five games this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 44 points in four of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points under the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.1 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

Thus far this year San Francisco has one win against the spread.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The 49ers rack up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 per contest the Colts allow.

When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers average only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2), than the Colts allow per matchup (366.5).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 366.5 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Colts have forced (12).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Colts average just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).

Indianapolis is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Colts average 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers give up (329.8).

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 329.8 yards.

The Colts have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Home and road insights

49ers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Indianapolis is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

This year, in three road games, Indianapolis has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

