San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Colts
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in three of five games this season.
- Indianapolis' games have gone over 44 points in four of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.6 points under the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- 49ers games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.1 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
49ers stats and trends
- Thus far this year San Francisco has one win against the spread.
- The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The 49ers rack up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 per contest the Colts allow.
- When San Francisco scores more than 21.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers average only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2), than the Colts allow per matchup (366.5).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 366.5 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Colts have forced (12).
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).
- Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Colts average just 0.6 fewer points per game (23.2) than the 49ers surrender (23.8).
- Indianapolis is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.8 points.
- The Colts average 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers give up (329.8).
- Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 329.8 yards.
- The Colts have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Home and road insights
- 49ers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 7.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).
- Indianapolis is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- This year, in three road games, Indianapolis has gone over the total twice.
- The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
