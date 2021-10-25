The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at CEFCU Stadium. Wyoming is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 40 for the contest.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 40 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.9 more than the 40 total in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 52.7, 12.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.

The 48.6 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 8.6 points more than this game's over/under.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State is 3-5-0 this year.

The Spartans have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Spartans average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys allow (21.1).

San Jose State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.1 points.

The Spartans collect 35.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Cowboys give up per contest (311.1).

When San Jose State amasses more than 311.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Wyoming's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cowboys put up 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Spartans surrender.

When Wyoming puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 322.1 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 349 the Spartans give up.

In games that Wyoming amasses more than 349 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (5).

Season Stats