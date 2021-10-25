Sun Belt rivals meet when the South Alabama Jaguars (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 10 points. The game has a 66.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have scored at least 66.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this year.

So far this season, 66.7% of Arkansas State's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is eight points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 66.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 16.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.4 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more in three chances.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Jaguars score 15.1 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Red Wolves surrender (44).

The Jaguars average 184.7 fewer yards per game (393.9), than the Red Wolves give up per outing (578.6).

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Red Wolves' takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for South Alabama at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas State is 3-3-0 this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in four chances).

Arkansas State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Red Wolves average 7.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Jaguars allow (22.1).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Red Wolves collect 99 more yards per game (434.3) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (335.3).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up more than 335.3 yards.

This season the Red Wolves have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats