Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is favored by 2.5 points. A 48-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 47.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.2, 6.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 52 points, four more than the set over/under in this contest.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Stanford is 3-4-0 this season.

The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cardinal put up 26.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (19.7).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Cardinal collect 351.7 yards per game, just 18.3 more than the 333.4 the Huskies give up per matchup.

In games that Stanford piles up over 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cardinal have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (10).

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

This year, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Huskies rack up 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal allow (28).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 28 points.

The Huskies rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal give up per outing (405.4).

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

