Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of six games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.2, 6.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 52 points, four more than the set over/under in this contest.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Stanford is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal put up 26.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (19.7).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Cardinal collect 351.7 yards per game, just 18.3 more than the 333.4 the Huskies give up per matchup.
- In games that Stanford piles up over 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Cardinal have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
- This year, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Huskies rack up 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal allow (28).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 28 points.
- The Huskies rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal give up per outing (405.4).
- This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.1
28
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
351.7
Avg. Total Yards
349.7
405.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.4
7
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
10