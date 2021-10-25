October 25, 2021
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is favored by 2.5 points. A 48-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of six games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 47.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.2, 6.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.
  • In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 52 points, four more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Stanford is 3-4-0 this season.
  • The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Stanford's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinal put up 26.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (19.7).
  • Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
  • The Cardinal collect 351.7 yards per game, just 18.3 more than the 333.4 the Huskies give up per matchup.
  • In games that Stanford piles up over 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Cardinal have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.
  • Washington has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
  • This year, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
  • The Huskies rack up 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal allow (28).
  • Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 28 points.
  • The Huskies rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal give up per outing (405.4).
  • This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

StanfordStatsWashington

26.6

Avg. Points Scored

23.1

28

Avg. Points Allowed

19.7

351.7

Avg. Total Yards

349.7

405.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

333.4

7

Giveaways

12

5

Takeaways

10