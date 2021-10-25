Publish date:
Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 6.2 points greater than the 45.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Orange and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 7-1-0 this season.
- The Orange have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Syracuse has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles surrender per outing (20.7).
- When Syracuse scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Orange collect 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per matchup (344.4).
- Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 344.4 yards.
- The Orange have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Syracuse at SISportsbook.
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Boston College's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Eagles put up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange surrender (24.6).
- Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.
- The Eagles collect 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange allow per contest (325.0).
- In games that Boston College picks up more than 325.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Syracuse
|Stats
|Boston College
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
422.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.7
325.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.4
8
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11