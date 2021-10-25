The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 25th-ranked pass defense, play the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) and their 22nd-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 4.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.2 points greater than the 45.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Orange and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 7-1-0 this season.

The Orange have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Syracuse has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles surrender per outing (20.7).

When Syracuse scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Orange collect 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per matchup (344.4).

Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 344.4 yards.

The Orange have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 11 takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles put up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange surrender (24.6).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles collect 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange allow per contest (325.0).

In games that Boston College picks up more than 325.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Season Stats