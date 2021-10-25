October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 25th-ranked pass defense, play the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) and their 22nd-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 4.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

  • Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 6.2 points greater than the 45.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Orange and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Syracuse is 7-1-0 this season.
  • The Orange have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Syracuse has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles surrender per outing (20.7).
  • When Syracuse scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Orange collect 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per matchup (344.4).
  • Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 344.4 yards.
  • The Orange have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 11 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Syracuse at SISportsbook.
  • Boston College has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Eagles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Boston College's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Eagles put up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange surrender (24.6).
  • Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.6 points.
  • The Eagles collect 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange allow per contest (325.0).
  • In games that Boston College picks up more than 325.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

SyracuseStatsBoston College

30.5

Avg. Points Scored

28.4

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

422.3

Avg. Total Yards

368.7

325.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

344.4

8

Giveaways

11

6

Takeaways

11