The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) are 10-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 48 points.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in all six games this season.

Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in five of seven games this season.

Friday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 16.3 points fewer than the 64.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 49.3 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of six opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane average 25.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Midshipmen surrender per outing (31.9).

Tulsa is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 101.5 more yards per game (457.1) than the Midshipmen allow per contest (355.6).

Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 355.6 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Midshipmen are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.

Navy has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen average 14.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (32.4).

The Midshipmen average 129.1 fewer yards per game (280.3) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (409.4).

The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats