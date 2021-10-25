Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in all six games this season.
- Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in five of seven games this season.
- Friday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 16.3 points fewer than the 64.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 9.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 49.3 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- In Tulsa's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of six opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane average 25.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Midshipmen surrender per outing (31.9).
- Tulsa is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 101.5 more yards per game (457.1) than the Midshipmen allow per contest (355.6).
- Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 355.6 yards.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Midshipmen are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.
- Navy has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen average 14.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (32.4).
- The Midshipmen average 129.1 fewer yards per game (280.3) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (409.4).
- The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Navy
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.9
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
457.1
Avg. Total Yards
280.3
409.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
355.6
12
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
9