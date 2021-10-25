October 25, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

Author:

Tyler Lockett will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) meet the New Orleans Saints (3-2) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has hauled in 27 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 42 times, and is averaging 70.8 yards per game.
  • Lockett has been the target of 42 of his team's 174 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
  • Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Lockett has averaged 93 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Saints, 45.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Lockett, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 285.2 passing yards the Saints give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Saints have conceded five passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Lockett was targeted seven times, totaling 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Lockett has hauled in 116 yards (on 11 grabs).

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

42

24.1%

27

425

3

3

20.0%

D.K. Metcalf

45

25.9%

31

441

5

5

33.3%

Freddie Swain

18

10.3%

12

130

2

2

13.3%

Will Dissly

12

6.9%

10

118

1

2

13.3%

