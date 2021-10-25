Tyler Lockett will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) meet the New Orleans Saints (3-2) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has hauled in 27 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 42 times, and is averaging 70.8 yards per game.

Lockett has been the target of 42 of his team's 174 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Lockett has averaged 93 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Saints, 45.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Lockett, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 285.2 passing yards the Saints give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints have conceded five passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Lockett was targeted seven times, totaling 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Lockett has hauled in 116 yards (on 11 grabs).

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 42 24.1% 27 425 3 3 20.0% D.K. Metcalf 45 25.9% 31 441 5 5 33.3% Freddie Swain 18 10.3% 12 130 2 2 13.3% Will Dissly 12 6.9% 10 118 1 2 13.3%

