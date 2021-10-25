Publish date:
UCF vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in five of seven games this season.
- Temple's games have gone over 52 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 10.5 points under the 62.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Knights games this season feature an average total of 63.1 points, a number 11.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls give up (33.9).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.
- The Knights rack up 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls allow per matchup (376.3).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 376.3 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Temple Stats and Trends
- So far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Owls put up 22.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Knights allow (28.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.6 points.
- The Owls average 45.9 fewer yards per game (325.1) than the Knights give up per matchup (371.0).
- When Temple churns out over 371.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Temple
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
419.4
Avg. Total Yards
325.1
371.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.3
10
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
7