The Temple Owls (3-4, 0-0 AAC) are 10.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup with the UCF Knights (4-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The game has a 52-point over/under.

Odds for UCF vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

UCF has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in five of seven games this season.

Temple's games have gone over 52 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.5 points under the 62.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Knights games this season feature an average total of 63.1 points, a number 11.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread twice this season.

The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls give up (33.9).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 33.9 points.

The Knights rack up 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls allow per matchup (376.3).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 376.3 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

So far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Temple's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Owls put up 22.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Knights allow (28.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Owls average 45.9 fewer yards per game (325.1) than the Knights give up per matchup (371.0).

When Temple churns out over 371.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (13).

Season Stats