The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) take the 13th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Trojans are massive, 20.5-point favorites. The game has a point total of 56.5.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

USC has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 12.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

USC's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Trojans score 29.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per contest the Wildcats allow.

When USC scores more than 30.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Trojans rack up 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (362.3).

In games that USC amasses over 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-4-0 this year.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Wildcats average 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans surrender (27.9).

The Wildcats average 339.1 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Trojans give up.

In games that Arizona amasses more than 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats