Publish date:
USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for USC vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- USC has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Trojans score 29.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per contest the Wildcats allow.
- When USC scores more than 30.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Trojans rack up 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (362.3).
- In games that USC amasses over 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for USC at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 3-4-0 this year.
- This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Wildcats average 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans surrender (27.9).
- The Wildcats average 339.1 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Trojans give up.
- In games that Arizona amasses more than 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Arizona
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
444.7
Avg. Total Yards
339.1
382.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.3
13
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
5