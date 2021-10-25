Publish date:
Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points just two times this year.
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 60.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are six fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.
- The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.9 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- In Utah State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Aggies put up 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per outing (31.8).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.8 points.
- The Aggies rack up only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (448.3).
- When Utah State picks up more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 18 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Hawaii's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Rainbow Warriors average just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies surrender (28.7).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 28.7 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies give up per matchup (445.7).
- Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 445.7 yards.
- This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Aggies' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Hawaii
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
29
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
464.7
Avg. Total Yards
422.5
445.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
11
Giveaways
19
10
Takeaways
18