MWC foes meet when the Utah State Aggies (5-2, 0-0 MWC) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State is favored by 6.5 points. The contest's point total is set at 66.5.

Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points just two times this year.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 60.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are six fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.9 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Aggies put up 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per outing (31.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.8 points.

The Aggies rack up only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (448.3).

When Utah State picks up more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 18 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Rainbow Warriors average just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies surrender (28.7).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 28.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies give up per matchup (445.7).

Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 445.7 yards.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Aggies' takeaways (10).

