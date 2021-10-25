Pac-12 rivals square off when the Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is favored by 4.5 points. The contest has a point total of 60.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.

UCLA's games have gone over 60.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.2, is 4.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 51.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 51.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61.8 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Utes average 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).

When Utah puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Utes rack up 408.9 yards per game, 23.1 more yards than the 385.8 the Bruins give up per contest.

Utah is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 385.8 yards.

This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

UCLA Stats and Trends

In UCLA's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bruins score 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes give up (25.4).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Bruins average 416.3 yards per game, 52 more yards than the 364.3 the Utes give up.

In games that UCLA amasses over 364.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Bruins have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats