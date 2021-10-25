Publish date:
Utah vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.
- UCLA's games have gone over 60.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.2, is 4.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 51.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Utes and their opponents score an average of 51.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61.8 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has covered the spread twice this season.
- This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Utes average 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).
- When Utah puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Utes rack up 408.9 yards per game, 23.1 more yards than the 385.8 the Bruins give up per contest.
- Utah is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 385.8 yards.
- This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bruins score 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes give up (25.4).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.
- The Bruins average 416.3 yards per game, 52 more yards than the 364.3 the Utes give up.
- In games that UCLA amasses over 364.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year the Bruins have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|UCLA
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26.3
408.9
Avg. Total Yards
416.3
364.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.8
10
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
14