Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 69-point total in three of seven games this season.
- Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.
- The 57.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 69 total in this contest.
- Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 7.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 69 over/under in this game is 8.1 points above the 60.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wake Forest is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year, the Demon Deacons score 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils allow (31.6).
- Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (443.3).
- Wake Forest is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 443.3 yards.
- This year, the Demon Deacons have six turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (10).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
- Duke's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Blue Devils average just 0.7 more points per game (27) than the Demon Deacons surrender (26.3).
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.
- The Blue Devils rack up 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (437.4).
- When Duke totals more than 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Duke
43.1
Avg. Points Scored
27
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
469.6
Avg. Total Yards
472.3
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
6
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
10