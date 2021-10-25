October 25, 2021
BETTING
Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Truist Field. Duke is a 16.5-point underdog. An over/under of 69 is set in the contest.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 69-point total in three of seven games this season.
  • Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.
  • The 57.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 69 total in this contest.
  • Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 7.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 69 over/under in this game is 8.1 points above the 60.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.
  • Against the spread, Wake Forest is 4-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • This year, the Demon Deacons score 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils allow (31.6).
  • Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.
  • The Demon Deacons average 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (443.3).
  • Wake Forest is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 443.3 yards.
  • This year, the Demon Deacons have six turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
  • Duke has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.
  • Duke's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Blue Devils average just 0.7 more points per game (27) than the Demon Deacons surrender (26.3).
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.
  • The Blue Devils rack up 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (437.4).
  • When Duke totals more than 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Wake ForestStatsDuke

43.1

Avg. Points Scored

27

26.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

469.6

Avg. Total Yards

472.3

437.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

443.3

6

Giveaways

14

16

Takeaways

10