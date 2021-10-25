The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Truist Field. Duke is a 16.5-point underdog. An over/under of 69 is set in the contest.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 69-point total in three of seven games this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.

The 57.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 69 total in this contest.

Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 7.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69 over/under in this game is 8.1 points above the 60.9 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Demon Deacons score 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils allow (31.6).

Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.6 points.

The Demon Deacons average 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (443.3).

Wake Forest is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 443.3 yards.

This year, the Demon Deacons have six turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (10).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Devils are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Duke's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Blue Devils average just 0.7 more points per game (27) than the Demon Deacons surrender (26.3).

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (437.4).

When Duke totals more than 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats