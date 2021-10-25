Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in three of six games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.8 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.1, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 73 .
- The 58.6 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 14.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 this year.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Hilltoppers score 12.5 more points per game (39.9) than the 49ers give up (27.4).
- Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
- The Hilltoppers collect 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers give up per contest (444.6).
- In games that Western Kentucky piles up more than 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the 49ers have forced (8).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The 49ers rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).
- When Charlotte scores more than 33 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers collect 397 yards per game, 51.3 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Hilltoppers give up.
- In games that Charlotte amasses over 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Charlotte
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
33
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
542.9
Avg. Total Yards
397
448.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
444.6
7
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
8