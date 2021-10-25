October 25, 2021
Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Charlotte is an 18-point underdog. The game's point total is set at 73.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in three of six games this season.
  • Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 66.8 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.1, 6.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 73 .
  • The 58.6 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 14.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 this year.
  • Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Hilltoppers score 12.5 more points per game (39.9) than the 49ers give up (27.4).
  • Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
  • The Hilltoppers collect 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers give up per contest (444.6).
  • In games that Western Kentucky piles up more than 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the 49ers have forced (8).
  • Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.
  • Charlotte's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The 49ers rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).
  • When Charlotte scores more than 33 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The 49ers collect 397 yards per game, 51.3 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • In games that Charlotte amasses over 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).
Season Stats

Western KentuckyStatsCharlotte

39.9

Avg. Points Scored

26.9

33

Avg. Points Allowed

27.4

542.9

Avg. Total Yards

397

448.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

444.6

7

Giveaways

9

8

Takeaways

8