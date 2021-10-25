Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 37-point total in four of seven games this season.
- In 85.7% of Iowa's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 37.
- The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 12.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are four fewer than the 37 total in this contest.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 44.4, 7.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 37.
- The 37-point total for this game is 8.9 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Badgers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Badgers rack up 6.5 more points per game (21.1) than the Hawkeyes allow (14.6).
- When Wisconsin records more than 14.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Badgers collect 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (301.1).
- In games that Wisconsin piles up more than 301.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Hawkeyes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this season have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Hawkeyes put up 9.6 more points per game (28) than the Badgers allow (18.4).
- When Iowa puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers allow (223).
- Iowa is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 223 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Badgers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Iowa
21.1
Avg. Points Scored
28
18.4
Avg. Points Allowed
14.6
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
223
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.1
17
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
20