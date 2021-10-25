The Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet with the Heartland Trophy on the line on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. A 37-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 37-point total in four of seven games this season.

In 85.7% of Iowa's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 37.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 12.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are four fewer than the 37 total in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 44.4, 7.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 37.

The 37-point total for this game is 8.9 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Badgers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Badgers rack up 6.5 more points per game (21.1) than the Hawkeyes allow (14.6).

When Wisconsin records more than 14.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Badgers collect 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (301.1).

In games that Wisconsin piles up more than 301.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Badgers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 20 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this season have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Hawkeyes put up 9.6 more points per game (28) than the Badgers allow (18.4).

When Iowa puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers allow (223).

Iowa is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses more than 223 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Badgers have forced (8).

Season Stats