The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 27.5-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The contest has a point total of 57.5.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points just twice this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 58.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Mountaineers average 31.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Warhawks allow per contest (34.4).

When Appalachian State records more than 34.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers average 456.1 yards per game, just 7.4 more than the 448.7 the Warhawks allow per matchup.

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 448.7 yards.

This year, the Mountaineers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (14).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-3-0 this season.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Warhawks rack up just 2.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Mountaineers give up (24).

UL Monroe is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24 points.

The Warhawks collect 301.3 yards per game, 73.7 fewer yards than the 375 the Mountaineers allow.

The Warhawks have six giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have eight takeaways .

