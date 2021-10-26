Pac-12 rivals meet when the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 15 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points only twice this season.

So far this season, 50% of Washington State's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Saturday's total is five points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 52.1 points per game in 2021, 0.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 6.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils put up 31.6 points per game, 6.5 more than the Cougars give up per outing (25.1).

Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.1 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 432.3 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 391.4 the Cougars give up per contest.

When Arizona State totals more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (15).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 5-3-0 this season.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Cougars score six more points per game (24.9) than the Sun Devils surrender (18.9).

Washington State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Cougars collect 372.6 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 321.3 the Sun Devils give up.

In games that Washington State totals more than 321.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (11).

Season Stats