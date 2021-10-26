Publish date:
Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66 points just one time this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
- Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 75.3 points, 9.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 4-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).
- When Auburn scores more than 28.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 447.9 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 422 the Rebels give up per contest.
- Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 4-2-0 this season.
- The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This season the Rebels score 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers surrender (19.7).
- Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.
- The Rebels collect 541.1 yards per game, 199.1 more yards than the 342 the Tigers give up.
- Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up over 342 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Ole Miss
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
41.9
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
541.1
342
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422
5
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
12