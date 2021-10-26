The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads have prolific offenses, with the Tigers 23rd in points per game, and the Rebels seventh. An over/under of 66 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66 points just one time this season.

So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 75.3 points, 9.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 4-3-0 this season.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).

When Auburn scores more than 28.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 447.9 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 422 the Rebels give up per contest.

Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 4-2-0 this season.

The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Rebels score 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers surrender (19.7).

Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.

The Rebels collect 541.1 yards per game, 199.1 more yards than the 342 the Tigers give up.

Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up over 342 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats