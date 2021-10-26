October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads have prolific offenses, with the Tigers 23rd in points per game, and the Rebels seventh. An over/under of 66 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Auburn has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66 points just one time this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
  • Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 48 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 75.3 points, 9.3 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Auburn is 4-3-0 this season.
  • This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Tigers score 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).
  • When Auburn scores more than 28.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Tigers collect 447.9 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 422 the Rebels give up per contest.
  • Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422 yards.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Ole Miss is 4-2-0 this season.
  • The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • This season the Rebels score 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers surrender (19.7).
  • Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.
  • The Rebels collect 541.1 yards per game, 199.1 more yards than the 342 the Tigers give up.
  • Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up over 342 yards.
  • The Rebels have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (6).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

AuburnStatsOle Miss

35.4

Avg. Points Scored

41.9

19.7

Avg. Points Allowed

28.3

447.9

Avg. Total Yards

541.1

342

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422

5

Giveaways

5

6

Takeaways

12