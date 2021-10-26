A pair of the nation's best offenses meet when the No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's 14th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 9 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bears are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 61.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Texas' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

The two teams combine to score 79.9 points per game, 18.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 48.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 5-2-0 this year.

The Bears are 3-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Bears rack up 38.3 points per game, 8.7 more than the Longhorns give up per outing (29.6).

Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.6 points.

The Bears rack up 471.0 yards per game, 36.1 more yards than the 434.9 the Longhorns give up per matchup.

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 434.9 yards.

This year, the Bears have five turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Texas has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Longhorns put up 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).

Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Longhorns rack up 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears give up per matchup (335.0).

Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 335.0 yards.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats