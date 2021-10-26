Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Texas' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
- The two teams combine to score 79.9 points per game, 18.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 5-2-0 this year.
- The Bears are 3-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- The Bears rack up 38.3 points per game, 8.7 more than the Longhorns give up per outing (29.6).
- Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.6 points.
- The Bears rack up 471.0 yards per game, 36.1 more yards than the 434.9 the Longhorns give up per matchup.
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 434.9 yards.
- This year, the Bears have five turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (11).
Texas Stats and Trends
- In Texas' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Longhorns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Texas has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Longhorns put up 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).
- Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Longhorns rack up 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears give up per matchup (335.0).
- Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 335.0 yards.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
471.0
Avg. Total Yards
456.7
335.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
434.9
5
Giveaways
8
11
Takeaways
11