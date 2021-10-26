Oddsmakers expect a close game between MWC opponents when the Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is a 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.5.

Odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Colorado State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 54 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 60.4, 8.9 points more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 50.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Broncos have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Broncos rack up nine more points per game (29.4) than the Rams give up (20.4).

Boise State is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.4 points.

The Broncos average 67.7 more yards per game (363) than the Rams give up per matchup (295.3).

Boise State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 295.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (9).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Rams have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rams score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Broncos surrender.

When Colorado State scores more than 22.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Rams rack up 407 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 407.4 the Broncos allow.

Colorado State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 407.4 yards.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats